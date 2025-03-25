Sigrid Nunez and Anne Enright are among the winners of a $175,000 literary prize

NEW YORK (AP) — National Book Award winner Sigrid Nunez and Booker Prize winner Anne Enright are among eight recipients of literary honors that include a $175,000 cash award. The Windham-Campbell Prizes are given each year for literary achievement and to enable writers to work independently.

Other winners announced Tuesday include legal scholar Patricia Williams, dramatists Roy Williams and Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, poets Anthony V. Capildeo and Tongo Eisen-Martin and essayist Rana Dasgupta.