Signs of Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington state

And the giant hornets are now entering a time of year when they attack and destroy honeybee hives, Spichiger said. He called it the “slaughter phase.”

A state scientist managed to trap one Asian giant hornet near Blaine in recent days and officials tried to glue a radio tag to it so they could follow the hornet back to its nest, Spichiger said.

But the glue did not dry fast enough, the radio tag fell off and the hornet ultimately could not fly, Spichiger said. Scientists hope to capture another live hornet and try again, he said.

People living in the Blaine area have been reporting sightings of the hornets to agricultural officials.

There is also evidence that the giant hornets are also attacking native wasps and hornets, Spichiger said.

Fifteen of the hornets have been found since they were first seen in Washington in 2019, the agriculture department said.