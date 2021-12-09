Sienna Miller settles phone hacking claim against tabloid

Miller’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the payment was “tantamount to an admission of liability” by The Sun.

The lawyer said Miller “was the subject of intense media scrutiny and serious intrusion into her private life from around 2003.”

“In particular, The Sun published numerous intrusive stories about her that contained intimate private details about her relationships and feelings and even her confidential medical information,” he said.

He said Miller accused the then-editor of The Sun, Rebekah Brooks, and others of leaking the news of her pregnancy, a leak that had “led her to being unable to trust those closest to her when she really needed them.”

Brooks was tried and acquitted in 2014 of phone hacking.

Others who have settled claims against the publisher this week include the former soccer star Paul Gascoigne, the actor Sean Bean and Sharleen Spiteri, lead singer of the band Texas.