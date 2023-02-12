X
Siegrist scores 50, sends No. 15 Villanova past Seton Hall

Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conference’s career regular-season scoring leader and No. 15 Villanova defeated Seton Hall 99-65

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conference's career regular-season scoring leader and No. 15 Villanova defeated Seton Hall 99-65 on Saturday.

With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed former Boston College standout Sarah Behn's (1989-93) 1,546 points. Siegrist also broke the previous single-game Villanova program record of 44 points, set by Shelly Pennefather.

Siegrist, who posted the first 50-point game in Division I women's action this season, shot a smoldering 76.9%, making 20 of 26 shot attempts. She grabbed 10 rebounds and did not commit a foul or turnover.

Maddie Burke scored 12 points for Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East), which shot 38 for 59 (64.4%).

Sidney Cooks scored 21 for Seton Hall (15-10, 8-7) and Lauren Park-Lane added 20.

Cooks' basket 6:17 before halftime knotted the score at 25. Siegrist countered with a layup 4:53 before intermission and Villanova went on a 17-3 run for a 42-28 advantage at the break. Siegrist scored eight and Burke scored seven during the run.

Siegrist scored 22 by halftime and picked up where she left after the break with a layup and a 3-pointer off a Seton Hall turnover to give the Wildcats their first 20-point lead of the contest at 49-28. She scored 15 in the third.

Seton Hall hosts DePaul on Monday. Villanova heads to New York to face St. John's on Wednesday.

