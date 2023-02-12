Siegrist scores 50, sends No. 15 Villanova past Seton Hall

Cooks' basket 6:17 before halftime knotted the score at 25. Siegrist countered with a layup 4:53 before intermission and Villanova went on a 17-3 run for a 42-28 advantage at the break. Siegrist scored eight and Burke scored seven during the run.

Siegrist scored 22 by halftime and picked up where she left after the break with a layup and a 3-pointer off a Seton Hall turnover to give the Wildcats their first 20-point lead of the contest at 49-28. She scored 15 in the third.

Seton Hall hosts DePaul on Monday. Villanova heads to New York to face St. John's on Wednesday.

___

