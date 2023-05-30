Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says

She said it means workers are forced to choose between earning money or showing up sick — or there's social pressure not to leave fellow employees short-staffed.

“If there's a positive food safety culture, you're not penalized for illness,” Baum said.

It can be hard for consumers to know when sick workers might be on the job, she said, but there are some signs to look for: “Is your server sniffing? Are they sneezing? How are they handling the utensils?”

About 48 million people a year in the U.S. are sickened by foodborne illness, including 128,000 who are hospitalized and 3,000 who die, according to the CDC.

