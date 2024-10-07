Showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh starts after nearly 90-minute weather delay

The Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys has started after a lengthy weather delay

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 36 minutes ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys has started following a lengthy weather delay.

The original scheduled start time of 8:20 p.m. was pushed back nearly 90 minutes when a line of thunderstorms made their way through downtown Pittsburgh shortly before the opening kickoff.

The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.

With plenty of lightning around Acrisure Stadium, fans retreated to the concourse during the hour-long downpour.

The teams returned to the field around 9:25 p.m. to go through a brief warm-up period and the game began with Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell's kickoff at 9:45 p.m..

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
LeBron and son Bronny James play together for the first time in a...
2
An explosion outside the Karachi, Pakistan, airport kills 2 workers...
3
Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th-inning single, top Mets...
4
Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour dates over health issue
5
Kyler Murray rallies the Cardinals past the 49ers, 24-23