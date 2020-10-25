Show goes on for Olivier Awards, even with UK theaters shut

Director Jamie Lloyd’s production of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” starring James McAvoy, was named best revival of a play, while a Trevor Nunn-directed production of “Fiddler on the Roof” took the prize for best musical revival.

Britain lifted its full lockdown in June but remains under strict limits on social mixing as it tries to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections. A handful of theaters have reopened to reduced, socially distanced audiences, but many are still shut and relying on emergency funding from the government to stay afloat.

Olivier organizers say the next awards ceremony will likely not be until 2022, because so little work has been staged this year.

Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, presented lyricist Don Black with a special Olivier Award for a six-decade career that includes lyrics for Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals such as “Sunset Boulevard” and “Starlight Express” and James Bond themes including “Thunderball” and “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Camilla, who recorded her contribution at London’s Palladium theater Tuesday, said Black’s “wonderful lyrics have become part of the fabric of our lives.”

The duchess urged those working in theater to “please remain resilient -- we need you and we have missed you.”