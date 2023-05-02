Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in nearby business

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee's second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired at about 11:30 a.m. and the bullet came down outside the front door of the lobby of the building, which is located in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus.

Police said the armed suspect went into a nearby hamburger restaurant and advised the public to stay out of the area. The university and Memphis police said about two hours later that the suspect had been taken into custody. Memphis police said no injuries were reported.