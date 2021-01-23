Short-handed Capitals beat Sabres 4-3 in SO in home opener

“I wasn’t thinking about it," Vanecek said of his first NHL shootout. “I want to just catch every shootout and win the game.”

Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals, who had lost their previous two games at Pittsburgh: one in overtime and the other in a shootout. This kind of game wasn't by design, but it counts as two points just the same.

“We want to win hockey games in good ways and feel good about ourselves,” Dowd said. “Yeah, we'll have to grind games out but that’s not the intent."

Buffalo rookie Dylan Cozens scored his first NHL goal on a top-shelf snipe past Vanecek in the second period. Eric Staal and Riley Sheahan each scored his first goal since joining the Sabres.

Linus Ullmark made 29 saves and was spotless in the shootout until Carlson beat him. Buffalo hast lost four times in five games.

“You’ve got to realize that we’re going to need a little bit more,” Staal said. “Losing is never acceptable. It doesn’t matter when it is. But there’s also a process to how you win. We’re working at that."

ULLMARK RETURNS

Ullmark was playing his first game since learning of the death of his father at age 63. He found out after a morning skate earlier in the week and decided it was best to take a few days away from playing.

“I thought all that he’s gone through in the last week, the emotions that he’s gone through kind ... him dealing with the passing away of his father, we’re really pleased with where he’s at,” coach Ralph Krueger said. ”He seems to be managing it quite well.”

NO NEW COVID ABSENCES

Washington did not have any more players added to the NHL's list of those unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols beyond the four missing Russians. The Capitals were fined $100,000 Wednesday for breaking league rules since those four players were together in a hotel room not wearing masks.

INJURY UPDATES

Before getting injured, Wilson picked up his sixth point in five games and has been one of Washington's best players so far this season. Laviolette said, “Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Buffalo forward Kyle Okposo, considered a game-time decision, remained out with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Carter Hutton didn’t travel with the team because of an apparent head injury from a collision Tuesday in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

These teams face off again Sunday afternoon in their fourth meeting in 11 days. Puck drop was moved up four hours to 3 p.m. so it wouldn’t conflict with the Buffalo Bills playing in the AFC championship game.

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) celebrates his goal with defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal with left wing Jakub Vrana, center, and defenseman John Carlson (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens, left, celebrates his goal with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Buffalo Sabres right wing Sam Reinhart (23) skates with the puck past Washington Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (62) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) and Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

The Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres compete amongst empty stands during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal with left wing Jakub Vrana (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) stops the puck against Buffalo Sabres left wing Taylor Hall, center, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) looks on. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Buffalo Sabres center Eric Staal (12) celebrates his goal with right wing Tage Thompson (72) and left wing Victor Olofsson (68) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) skates with the puck between Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) and center Eric Staal (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) chases the puck past Buffalo Sabres left wing Taylor Hall (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) battles with Buffalo Sabres center Curtis Lazar, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) stops the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) and goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates his goal during the shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass