Shootout in Utah leaves 2 deputies wounded; suspect dead

The other deputy was grazed in the cheek by a bullet and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, officials said.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Rivera said, adding that officials have surveillance video of the shootout.

Rivera said the suspect, a man who appeared to be about 30 years old, is not known to the department and appeared to be a transient.

“We don't know what their intent was,” Rivera said of the suspect.

The suspect was carrying a weapon and opened fire as deputies approached him on a lawn outside the jail around 10:30 a.m., Rivera said. She did not know if one or both deputies returned fire, or how many shots were fired.

“We are just fortunate that they weren't killed,” the sheriff said.