4 wounded in shooting in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

The coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the last two years.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin's police chief to pledge more security for the city's entertainment district.

The weeklong arts and technology fest mixes tech, politics and entertainment. It started in 1987 as a small showcase for up-and-coming bands that turned into an international extravaganza, including movie premieres and performances from major artists.

The headline has been corrected to reflect that the shooting did not take place at the South by Southwest festival.