Breaking: Ohio’s sales tax holiday expanded to two weeks

Shooting with multiple injuries reported at Reno, Nevada, casino with a suspect in custody

Police in Nevada say a gunman opened fire just outside a casino and resort in Reno and shot multiple people
Police respond to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police respond to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)
Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
X

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A gunman who opened fire just outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, shot multiple people Monday morning before being taken into custody, police said.

The conditions of the victims at the Grand Sierra Resort were not immediately known, said Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson. The gunman was being treated at a hospital, Johnson said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday outside in the valet area, Johnson said.

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said an officer was involved in the shooting.

Reno police warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, responded outside the casino.

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It’s also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," city council member Devon Reese said in a social media post.

Police respond to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police respond to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Colorado...
2
The Latest: Trump meets Starmer and disagrees with Netanyahu's claim of...
3
An exchange of gunfire in Atlanta leaves 1 dead and 10 injured, police...
4
Guards' All-Star Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB...
5
Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will run for the US Senate in North...