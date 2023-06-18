Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people, report says

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis building killed one juvenile and wounded nine others, according to a news report.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, KMOV-TV reported.
Witnesses told the KMOV that the shooting took place inside a building.
The names of the victims and the conditions of those wounded in the shooting were not immediately available.
