Shooting at Virginia elementary school wounds 1 adult

21 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — One adult was taken to a hospital following a shooting at an elementary school Friday in the Virginia city of Newport News, police said in a news release.

No students were injured at the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. The extent of the adult’s injuries was not immediately known.

Police said there was no longer an active shooter and that they were beginning the process of reuniting parents with their children.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation's aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels.

