Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired by Dodgers after allegations of illegal gambling, theft

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” law firm Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement Wednesday.

Mizuhara has worked with Ohtani for years and been a constant presence with him in major league clubhouses. When Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels to sign a $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December, the club also hired Mizuhara.

The team did not have an immediate comment Wednesday. His firing was confirmed by Major League Baseball.

