Shohei Ohtani won't pitch in the World Series, but that's not slowing Ohtanimania

Minus any screaming, it could have been the Beatles playing Dodger Stadium in 1966.

“That’s what I do whenever he shows up in the clubhouse,” Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell joked.

Thursday's chaos was likely just the start as the Dodgers and New York Yankees prepared for Friday night's World Series opener.

“It just feels like it has finally arrived,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

He may well have been talking about himself.

“I have been watching the World Series every year and watching in the sense of disappointment because I couldn’t play in one," Ohtani said, referring to his six losing seasons with the Los Angeles Angels before joining the Dodgers on a $700 million contract last offseason. “But this year, I’m able to participate in one and very much looking forward to it.”

Ohtanimania has come to the Fall Classic. Renowned for his unprecedented two-way skills, Ohtani hasn't pitched this season while recovering from right elbow surgery. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts re-affirmed Thursday there's no chance Ohtani takes the mound against New York.

“There is no possibility, none whatsoever,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Thank you for asking.”

But all eyes are still on him — not a new phenomenon for the 30-year-old international star.

Ohtani appeared unruffled by the pushing and shoving and wall of cameras and mics pointed at him. He rested his arms on the table, his fingers laced together, a slight smile on his boyish face.

"The guy never wavers," said Honeywell, wearing a T-shirt commemorating Ohtani's historic 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. "He is as advertised."

Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus managed Ohtani and the Angels in 2019. Ohtani played a shortened season that year since he was recovering from Tommy John surgery at the start and had knee surgery near the end.

“It wouldn’t shock me if he went 60-60 and 20 wins a year from now,” Ausmus said. “This guy is the greatest baseball player ever and there’s not a close second.”

Ohtani has just three homers and no stolen bases this postseason after 54 homers and 59 steals during the regular season. He's batting .286 with 10 RBIs, hitting 6 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

“He is like a unicorn," Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said. “But we got one of our own.”

That would be slugger Aaron Judge. He and Ohtani — baseball's top two home run hitters — traded compliments out of earshot of each other.

Told that Judge called him the best player in baseball, Ohtani replied, “I’m honored that that’s how he thinks of me. He's also one of the top players in this league.”

Judge said, "He can attack you in so many different ways. He can hit for power, for average, it’s a tough battle.”

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is most impressed by Ohtani's consistency.

“He doesn’t take off and then come down,” he said. "He’s been coming up all the way, little by little and makes his goals. He works every day and is focused on what he wants.”

Ohtani's home country of Japan has already been tuning into the playoffs in record numbers to watch him and $325 million rookie teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ohtani will have his personal cheering section on hand.

His parents are expected to attend the World Series. He made no mention of new wife, Mamiko, who has been an elusive presence during the playoffs.

And his dog Decoy?

"If he's in good shape, yes he will," Ohtani said of the pup popularized on his cleats and bobblehead this season. Decoy even threw out a first pitch with Ohtani's help.

After nearly 20 minutes of entertaining English-language questions, Ohtani segued into ones in Japanese.

In any language, he has the same goal.

“The greatest moment that I’m hoping for is for us to be able to celebrate with a World Series win,” he said.

