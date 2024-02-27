Shohei Ohtani set for Dodgers debut Tuesday in spring game vs White Sox

Ohtani has looked sharp in practice this spring and took live batting practice on Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts has said Ohtani will dictate how many at-bats he gets Tuesday, but he expected him to come up two or three times.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is further along in his recovery than Los Angeles anticipated, and the team hopes he will be available when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21 to start the regular season.

“Most importantly is his health,” Roberts told reporters this week. "So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP