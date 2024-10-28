Shohei Ohtani leads off for Dodgers in World Series Game 3, two days after dislocating shoulder

“The text just like literally said: `I can play,'” infielder Max Muncy recalled Monday. “I mean, there was more to it than that.”

True to his word, Ohtani remained in the lineup in his regular leadoff slot as the designated hitter for Game 3 of the World Series with Los Angeles holding a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees.

Ohtani was the only Dodgers starter wearing a warmup jacket during pregame introductions and high-fived teammates with his right hand. A black wrapping was visible over his left shoulder.

He didn't swing in his first plate appearance, taking four balls from Clarke Schmidt. Ohtani kept his left arm at an angle over his chest while at first base, hand holding his collar, and held it there while rounding the bases on Freddie Freeman's two-run homer.

Ohtani had a swing and miss in the third, slighting grimacing, before grounding out. He held the hand to his chest as he jogged back to the dugout.

Muncy said Ohtani wrote the text himself in English without assistance from interpreter Will Ireton.

“We all just put it to the side at that moment,” Muncy remembered. “We all said: `All right, he’s got us. We'll be ready for him to be in the lineup.'”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't get the text message — “that group chat is for us — that’s for the players,” Muncy said — and wasn't aware of it until Monday.

“Would have been helpful if I was on that thread. I would have slept better Saturday night," Roberts said with a smile.

Ohtani got hurt sliding into second base when he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning of Saturday night's 4-2 victory in Los Angeles.

Roberts said Ohtani's shoulder was popped back into place by the athletic training staff at the ballpark and an MRI showed no structural damage. He wasn't sure whether the injury will heal on its own or any procedure would be needed after the Series.

Asked whether Ohtani received medication, an injection or was being taped up, Roberts said “it's all of the above on the treatment and stuff. The tape is just protecting and stabilizing, not really limiting.”

Ohtani took swings off a tee in a Yankee Stadium batting cage Sunday night and was hitting balls 102 mph, which changed Roberts' mood to “joy.”

“He was very adamant that he was going to play,” Roberts said. “Obviously, there’s some discomfort.”

A separated shoulder is subject to recurrence. Roberts said he doubted Ohtani will attempt any more stolen bases during the Series.

“If you keep the best player in the game in the lineup, that’s usually good for your team,” Muncy said. “Obviously, it’s a big guy to have in there. It helps a lot. He’s had some big moments for us, and we’re obviously expecting a couple more big moments out of him.”

With the Dodgers chasing their eighth championship and second in five years, Walker Buehler was scheduled to start Game 3 for Los Angeles in the best-of-seven Series.

Ohtani was 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 2. The likely NL MVP was 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors.

“It was very tough in the moment to see him in pain like that,” Muncy said. “We were two innings away from winning that ballgame. We knew we had to refocus. Obviously, it sucks seeing Sho in that kind of pain, but we still had a job to do in the moment.

“After the game we all checked on him to see how he was doing. It was like a buffet line going in there to see how he’s doing. Yeah, it was tough in the moment, but we refocused to win the game.”

A two-time AL MVP with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani joined the Dodgers last December for a record $700 million, 10-year contract.

The 30-year-old slugger hit .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases, becoming the first player with at least 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season. The two-way star did not pitch this season while recovering from elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, and has been limited to designated hitter.

“You see him walk off holding (his arm) like that, obviously that’s a concern. But hopefully he is OK,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Game 3. “We want to all be out here competing with and against the best, and obviously Shohei embodies that. So hopefully everything’s OK, and we’ll get to go compete against him.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP