Shohei Ohtani, Angels agree on 2-year, $8.5 million contract

He also performed poorly in his first two mound starts since 2018, giving up seven runs on three hits and eight walks while recording just five outs. He was subsequently shut down for the season as a pitcher to rest his arm.

But the Angels remain firmly committed to Ohtani, with new general manager Perry Minasian saying he expects the Japanese star to contribute extensively this season.

Ohtani will be eligible for arbitration again in 2023.

