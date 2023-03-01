Shipping companies reach $97M California oil spill agreement

Amplify Energy, the Houston-based company that operates the pipeline, said in a statement that companies associated with the M/V Danit and M/V Beijing agreed to the payments. Amplify accused the vessels of dragging anchors in the waters off California and striking the pipeline during a January 2021 storm, which months later led to the spill of 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

Once the payments are made, Amplify said it would drop its claims against the shipping companies.