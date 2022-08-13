Shippers prepare for worst as Rhine levels near critical low

Logistics company Contargo said Friday that it was preparing to halt shipping on the Upper and Middle Rhine for safety reasons and planned to shift some of its cargo onto trucks.

Road and rail freight capacity is limited, however.

Companies along the Rhine that rely on ships to receive raw materials and deliver finished goods are expected to face delays and shortages. Coal-fired power plants and gas stations could also see supply shortages, if shipping on the Rhine is halted.

Meteorologists forecast rain in the coming days, though it was unclear whether it would be enough to keep water levels on the Rhine from dropping to a point that affects shipping.

In Italy, authorities allowed more water from Lake Garda to flow out to parched local rivers like the Po that farmers use to irrigate crops. Combined with Italy's worst drought in decades, the country's largest lake is nearing its lowest-ever recorded water level.

___

People walk over a stone dam, that is normally covered by water, towards the "Maeuseturm" (mice tower) in the middle of the river Rhine in Bingen, Germany, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Rhine carries low water after a long drought period. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

