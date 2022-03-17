Shiffrin wins overall World Cup title, places 2nd in super-G

Shiffrin's boyfriend, Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, was at the top of the slope preparing to race in the men's super-G. He is the champion in that discipline.

Shiffrin earned her fourth giant crystal globe trophy after winning three straight overall titles from 2017-19, and one month after struggling at the Beijing Olympics.

American skier Lindsey Vonn also won four overall titles in her career, trailing behind only Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s six titles in the 1970s.

In the super-G, Shiffrin finished 0.05 seconds behind Mowinckel. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was third, 0.13 behind.

The season-long super-G title had already been secured by Federica Brignone of Italy, who placed 19th on Thursday.

Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami missed a gate and did not finish.

After enduring one of the toughest months of her career at the Olympics, winning no medals in six events, Shiffrin rested and trained for what proved to be a standout March.

Shiffrin and Vlhová started the month tied in the standings with eight races left — five in their favored technical disciplines and three in speed, which both have traditionally raced only selectively.

Those speed races proved decisive. Shiffrin was runner-up in a super-G in Switzerland, and then opened the World Cup Finals on Wednesday with only her third career victory in downhill.

In those same speed races, Vlhová posted results of 18th, 16th and 17th, respectively. She also competed in back-to-back downhills on Feb. 26-27 which Shiffrin skipped.

The rest paid off for Shiffrin. Vlhová placed only 16th and 29th in those races to tie the American in the standings instead of taking an expected lead.

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals super-G, in Courchevel, France, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals super-G, in Courchevel, France, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates in the finish line of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals super-G, in Courchevel, France, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption From left, second placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, winner Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel and third placed Switzerland's Michelle Gisin celebrate in the finish line of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals super-G, in Courchevel, France, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami leaves the course after missing a gate during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals super-G, in Courchevel, France, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals super-G, in Courchevel, France, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati