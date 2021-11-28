journal-news logo
X

Shiffrin ties Stenmark record with win in women's slalom

United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after finishing a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after finishing a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Nation & World
Updated 23 minutes ago
Mikaela Shiffrin marked the return of the women’s World Cup to North America by setting yet another record

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin marked the return of the women’s World Cup to North America by setting yet another record — and the two-time Olympic champion did it Sunday on home snow.

Shiffrin beat Petra Vlhova — her main rival — for her 46th career win in slalom. That matched a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.

While the 26-year-old Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, she can almost consider Killington a hometown race as she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.

Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by .20 seconds after the first run and, although she made an error at the top of her second run, a fantastic finish ensured she was still fastest on that second run.

Shiffrin lifted her arms over her head to soak in the cheers of the passionate home crowd before cupping her hand to her ear as she beamed broadly.

Then she turned to watch her rival.

Vlhova also made a mistake, and that cost her even more dearly than Shiffrin’s. The overall champion was almost a second slower than Shiffrin on the second run to ultimately finish .75 behind in second place.

Shiffrin, who had won all four previous World Cup slalom races in Killington, was in tears. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished third, .83 behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin moved 20 points ahead of Vlhova at the top of the overall World Cup standings.

Shiffrin won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, but finished second to Vlhova in both slalom races in Levi, Finland, last week.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United State's Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after finishing a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
United State's Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after finishing a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Fans cheer for the United State's Mikaela Shiffrin during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
Fans cheer for the United State's Mikaela Shiffrin during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

United State's Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after finishing a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
United State's Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after finishing a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

From left, second-place finisher Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, first-place finisher United State's Mikaela Shiffrin and third-place finisher Switzerland's Wendy Holdener celebrate on the podium after a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
From left, second-place finisher Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, first-place finisher United State's Mikaela Shiffrin and third-place finisher Switzerland's Wendy Holdener celebrate on the podium after a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after finishing first in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after finishing first in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates a first place finish in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates a first place finish in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener celebrates a third place finish in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener celebrates a third place finish in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

First-place finisher United State's Mikaela Shiffrin, center, poses beside second-place finisher Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, left, and third-place finisher Switzerland's Wendy Holdener after a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
First-place finisher United State's Mikaela Shiffrin, center, poses beside second-place finisher Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, left, and third-place finisher Switzerland's Wendy Holdener after a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

United State's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
United State's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

United State's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
United State's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Caption
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

In Other News
1
The Latest: Wentz lighting up Buccaneers' defense with 3 TDs
2
Ready for Rangnick: Sancho helps Man United draw at Chelsea
3
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
4
In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant
5
'Encanto,' 'House of Gucci' fuel Thanksgiving box office
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top