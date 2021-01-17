Shiffrin takes clear lead in GS after 1st run, Bassino 2nd

Bassino has won three of the four races in the discipline this season, with Shiffrin winning the only other event, in Courchevel in December.

Michelle Gisin was 0.44 back in third, a day after the Swiss skier earned her first career podium in GS.

Local favorite Meta Hrovat, daughter of the village’s mayor, Janez Hrovat, was fourth after the opening run, followed by Tessa Worley in fifth.

Worley, the two-time world champion from France, finished runner-up to Bassino on Saturday after posting the fastest time in the final run.

Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova had 1.43 seconds to make up in the second run and Federica Brignone, the defending overall champion, was 1.89 behind.

This weekend’s races were moved from Maribor because of a lack of snow.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Italy's Marta Bassino speeds down the course of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin speeds down the course of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/ Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta