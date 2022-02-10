Shiffrin seeks Olympic reset, takes 2 super-G training runs

Kristofic said Thursday's practice “went well.”

“Being outside and switching events and doing something different — it’s a different impulse, for sure, in speed, and it’s a good feeling to be out here and pushing and skiing well,” Kristofic said. “That’s part of the process to get through it.”

A U.S. ski team spokeswoman said Thursday that Shiffrin and her mother, Eileen, who also serves as a coach, would not “be doing any media for the foreseeable future.”

Shiffrin spoke at length to reporters Wednesday, when her opening leg of slalom (which she won at the 2014 Olympics) ended after about five seconds, roughly half as long as her opening leg of giant slalom (which she won at the 2018 Olympics) had lasted Monday.

“I will try to reset again, and maybe try to reset better this time,” Shiffrin said then.

“But I also don’t know how to do better because,” she continued, and then paused, before adding, “because I just don’t.”

So much success on skis came so quickly, and seemingly so easily, for Shiffrin.

On a World Cup podium at age 16. A world champion at 17. An Olympic gold medalist at 18. And the accolades kept on coming for the American, who now is 26: A second Winter Games gold, along with a silver. Six world championships in all. Three overall World Cup titles. A total of 47 World Cup slalom wins, more than any other athlete in any event, ever.

That’s why her start in China is so difficult for everyone to comprehend, including her.

“It is strange to see. But it also makes her human. It makes her more like all of us — because, sometimes, you ask yourself whether she actually is. She’s so precise, so strong mentally, that you ask yourself whether what she does is even possible,” said Italy’s Federica Brignone, who won a silver in the giant slalom this week and a bronze behind Shiffrin in that race four years ago. “She’s an athlete who has won so much, but maybe she was too stressed out."

In the lead-up to the Beijing Olympics, Shiffrin talked about the pressure and expectations she was all-too-aware of — from within, from fans, from coaches, friends and family.

Kristofic raised that topic when asked to explain what might have gone wrong with Shiffrin’s skiing so far.

“Mikaela has her technical cues, and obviously they work. In a big event like this, the pressure is something that most of us aren’t able to comprehend, especially when you’re a medal favorite, or a gold medal favorite, for multiple events. That’s the piece that’s hard for anyone else, other than the actual person in it, to really wrap your head around,” he said. “That kind of pressure is not the easiest thing to manage and it can manifest in physical ways.”

___

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf contributed to this report.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States adjusts her face mask before heading to the gondola to go up the alpine ski course for a training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Two-time Olympic champion and pre-games medal favorite, Mikaela Shiffrin has skied out in the first run of both the slalom and giant slalom. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States adjusts her face mask before heading to the gondola to go up the alpine ski course for a training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Two-time Olympic champion and pre-games medal favorite, Mikaela Shiffrin has skied out in the first run of both the slalom and giant slalom. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States heads to the gondola to go up the alpine ski course for a training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Two-time Olympic champion and pre-games medal favorite, Mikaela Shiffrin has skied out in the first run of both the slalom and giant slalom. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States heads to the gondola to go up the alpine ski course for a training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Two-time Olympic champion and pre-games medal favorite, Mikaela Shiffrin has skied out in the first run of both the slalom and giant slalom. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States puts on her ski pants before heading to the gondola to go up the alpine ski course for a training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Two-time Olympic champion and pre-games medal favorite, Mikaela Shiffrin has skied out in the first run of both the slalom and giant slalom. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States puts on her ski pants before heading to the gondola to go up the alpine ski course for a training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Two-time Olympic champion and pre-games medal favorite, Mikaela Shiffrin has skied out in the first run of both the slalom and giant slalom. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States skis out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Caption Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States skis out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty