Shiffrin scores rare downhill win to extend World Cup lead

Shiffrin is looking for a fourth career overall title. She now leads Vlhová by 156 points with only three races left this week.

She will be favored to pad her lead Thursday — and maybe even secure the overall title — when the other speed discipline, the super-G, is raced.

“Good job! A good day,” Kilde told Shiffrin shortly after he had clinched the season-long World Cup downhill title by placing fourth in the men's race.

The women’s title went to Sofia Goggia despite her 12th-place finish. Goggia’s closest rival, Olympic champion Corinne Suter, finished only 19th. It was the Italian's third career downhill trophy.

The course seemed to suit Shiffrin. It used the flatter, more technical lower sections of the Eclipse hill than the longer course raced by the men, proving to be a balanced race with few sections to find extra speed or make mistakes.

Shiffrin did just enough to finish 0.10 seconds faster than Christine Scheyer and Joana Haehlen, who tied for second place. Even Lara Gut-Behrami in fifth place was only 0.16 seconds behind.

Vlhová was only 0.78 slower than Shiffrin on the 2.3-kilometer (1.4-mile) course but that left her outside the points. Only the top 15 finishers score at the World Cup Finals.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption Austria's Christine Scheyer reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati Caption Austria's Christine Scheyer reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption Switzerland's Joana Haehlen reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati Caption Switzerland's Joana Haehlen reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption Switzerland's Joana Haehlen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati Caption Switzerland's Joana Haehlen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Finals downhill, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati