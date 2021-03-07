Shiffrin leads Vlhova after 1st run of World Cup GS

Marta Bassino, who won four giant slaloms this season, will lock up the discipline title with a race to spare if the Italian finishes ahead of her only remaining challenger, Tessa Worley of France.

Bassino was ranked fifth after the opening run, 0.84 behind Shiffrin, and Worley was eighth.

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami had a costly mistake early in her run and the Swiss skier finished 1.78 off the pace.

Gut-Behrami led runner-up Vlhova by 107 points in the overall World Cup standings going into Sunday’s race.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's giant slalom in Jasna, Slovakia, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's giant slalom in Jasna, Slovakia, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Poland's Maryna Gasienica Daniel speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's giant slalom in Jasna, Slovakia, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti