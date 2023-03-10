X
Shiffrin leads giant slalom, closes in on 86th World Cup win

Credit: AP

19 minutes ago
ARE, Sweden (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin made a strong start Friday in her pursuit of a record-tying 86th World Cup victory by taking a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom.

Shiffrin was more than half a second faster than her highest-ranked rivals with a smooth and fluent run in the sunshine at the lakeside resort in Are.

The second run is later Friday.

The 27-year-old American can move even with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with a victory. Stenmark won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

