Shi , Wang lead the way again in Olympic springboard diving

Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Nation & World | Updated 26 minutes ago
China had another dominating performance at the Olympic diving pool, taking the top two spots in the semifinals of the women’s 3-meter springboard

TOKYO (AP) — China had another dominating performance at the Olympic diving pool, taking the top two spots in the semifinals of the women’s 3-meter springboard on Saturday.

In a repeat of the preliminaries, defending Olympic champion Shi Tingmao posted the highest score over five dives and teammate Wang Han ranked second. The pair already teamed up to win the 3-meter synchronized event.

Shi led the way with 371.45 points. Wang (346.85) and Canada's Jennifer Abel (341.40) were the only ones even close to the leader, stamping China as a huge favorite in Sunday's final to earn its fourth diving gold in five events at these games.

The top 12 moved on to the final, a group that included Americans Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez. Palmer was fifth and Hernandez 10th.

But Canada's Pamela Ware made a stunning mistake after finishing fourth in the prelims and ninth going into her final dive of the semifinals — good enough to advance.

She botched the takeoff and simply plopped into the pool feet first, a failed dive that resulted in no points. She finished last in the 18-woman field.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Jennifer Abel of Canada competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A tattoo of the Olympic rings decorate the foot of Jennifer Abel, of Canada, as she prepares to dive in the women's diving 3-meter springboard preliminary at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Krysta Palmer of the United States' competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Hailey Hernandez of the United States' competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Pamela Ware of Canada competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Pamela Ware of Canada competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
