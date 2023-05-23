Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time

Kami Rita first summitted Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success each year of foreign climbers who seek to stand on top of the mountain.

His father was among the first Sherpa guides. In addition to his Everest climbs, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

Hundreds of climbers have scaled Mount Everest, or plan to make their attempt, this month.

The Nepalese authorities have issued about 480 climbing permits to foreign climbers, which is the most issued for any year. At least as many local Sherpa guides would be accompanying them during the climbing season.

So far, 10 people have died during this year's spring climbing season on Everest.