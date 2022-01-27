Sheriff's review finds no foul play in teen's gym mat death

The sheriff also bluntly dismissed allegations of a cover-up, saying: “Any person who looks at this case objectively would know that it would be impossible to conceal any evidence due to the involvement of so many agencies and investigators.”

Federal authorities revealed little information on their findings in 2016 when they closed their investigation into Johnson's death. The Justice Department released a statement at the time saying investigators “found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges.”

Johnson's mother, Jaqueline Johnson, said she doesn’t trust the sheriff’s findings.

"You didn't find nothing in 17 boxes? That's the craziest lie you could have told," she told WSB-TV. "We already knew what team you were on. You are not on the team of righteousness."