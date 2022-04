Sheriff's office: Flagstaff-area wildfire burned 30 homes

Fire managers there said that without air support and no crews working directly on the fire lines due to the weather, explosive growth was expected.

“It’s definitely lining up to be a very dangerous situation,” San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said during a community meeting Thursday night, pleading with residents to take the evacuation orders seriously.

Authorities on Friday morning started evacuating several tiny communities in the valleys northeast of the fire as officials expected it to overtake some of those areas by the end of the day. They said flames could spread as much as 13 miles (20 kilometers) in that direction. Several roads in the area were also closed.

Sustained winds of 30-50 mph (48-80 kph) were forecast, with gusts from 60-80 mph (97-129 kph) in the afternoon from the Gila Mountains up through the Rio Grande Valley to neighboring highlands.

The combination of the high winds, warmer temperatures and extremely dry conditions will make for an atmosphere that’s “pretty much on steroids,” said Scott Overpeck with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

“This is not typical,” he said, looking ahead to what he said could be potentially explosive fire growth on Friday. “This is really one of those days we need to be on our toes and we need to be ready.”

Wildfire has become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall, scientist have said. The problems have been exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

Colorado saw one of its most destructive wildfires last winter, when flames tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs. While crews in that state got a handle this week on two small wildfires, Gov. Jared Polis was scheduled Friday to talk about the ongoing danger and how state officials planned to deal with what was expected to be a significant fire season.

In Arizona, popular lakes and national monuments have closed — including Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument outside Flagstaff because the wildfire moved directly over it, blackening trees, and burning tools and vehicles in a maintenance yard, said monument spokesman Richard Ullmann.

The Coconino National Forest has closed the area where the wildfire is burning but has not enacted broader fire restrictions or closures. A sign at a gate warns of potential loose debris, falling trees and branches, and flash floods.

Fire restrictions go into effect Friday at some National Park Service sites in New Mexico, including Valles Caldera National Preserve and Bandelier National Monument.

____

Associated Press writers Paul Davenport in Phoenix, Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Colleen Slevin in Denver contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption A wind-driven wildfire burns at the edge of U.S. 89 on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Jake Bacon Credit: Jake Bacon Combined Shape Caption A wind-driven wildfire burns at the edge of U.S. 89 on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Jake Bacon Credit: Jake Bacon

Combined Shape Caption This Wednesday April 20, 2022, photo provided by Bill Wells shows his home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The wind-whipped wildfire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and animals. (Bill Wells via AP) Credit: Bill Wells Credit: Bill Wells Combined Shape Caption This Wednesday April 20, 2022, photo provided by Bill Wells shows his home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The wind-whipped wildfire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and animals. (Bill Wells via AP) Credit: Bill Wells Credit: Bill Wells

Combined Shape Caption This Wednesday April 20, 2022, photo provided by Bill Wells shows his home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The wind-whipped wildfire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and animals. (Bill Wells via AP) Credit: Bill Wells Credit: Bill Wells Combined Shape Caption This Wednesday April 20, 2022, photo provided by Bill Wells shows his home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The wind-whipped wildfire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and animals. (Bill Wells via AP) Credit: Bill Wells Credit: Bill Wells

Combined Shape Caption A wind-driven wildfire dances around a home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Jake Bacon Credit: Jake Bacon Combined Shape Caption A wind-driven wildfire dances around a home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Jake Bacon Credit: Jake Bacon

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter from a Phoenix crew feels underground for any remaining heat from a tree stump that had been smoldering Thursday, April 21, 2022, outside Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption A firefighter from a Phoenix crew feels underground for any remaining heat from a tree stump that had been smoldering Thursday, April 21, 2022, outside Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption This Twitter photo provided by Zak Pressley shows a wildfire burning in Doney Park in Coconino County, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Zak Pressley via AP) Credit: Zak Pressley Credit: Zak Pressley Combined Shape Caption This Twitter photo provided by Zak Pressley shows a wildfire burning in Doney Park in Coconino County, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Zak Pressley via AP) Credit: Zak Pressley Credit: Zak Pressley

Combined Shape Caption A tumbleweed rolls past a line of cars stopped ahead of a roadblock on U.S. 89 on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Jake Bacon//Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Jake Bacon Credit: Jake Bacon Combined Shape Caption A tumbleweed rolls past a line of cars stopped ahead of a roadblock on U.S. 89 on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Jake Bacon//Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Jake Bacon Credit: Jake Bacon

Combined Shape Caption Two firefighters crest a hill as they work to put out hot spots on a wildfire burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP). Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption Two firefighters crest a hill as they work to put out hot spots on a wildfire burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP). Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption Scorched grass and trees dot the landscape Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a wildfire swept through the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption A helicopter carries water to a wildfire burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption A helicopter carries water to a wildfire burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption The Mormon Lake Hotshots drive down a forest road outside Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, April 21, 2022, as crews continue battling a massive wildfire. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption The Mormon Lake Hotshots drive down a forest road outside Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, April 21, 2022, as crews continue battling a massive wildfire. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption This Twitter photo provided by Zak Pressley shows a wildfire burning in Doney Park in Coconino County, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Zak Pressley via AP) Credit: Zak Pressley Credit: Zak Pressley Combined Shape Caption This Twitter photo provided by Zak Pressley shows a wildfire burning in Doney Park in Coconino County, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. (Zak Pressley via AP) Credit: Zak Pressley Credit: Zak Pressley

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the National Park Service, fallen trees smolder after a wildfire at the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument in Arizona, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Winds are expected to intensify through the end of the week as firefighters battle blazes across the Southwest. Resources are tight, and fire managers are scrambling to get crews on board. (Richard Ullman/National Park Service via AP) Credit: Richard Ullman Credit: Richard Ullman Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the National Park Service, fallen trees smolder after a wildfire at the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument in Arizona, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Winds are expected to intensify through the end of the week as firefighters battle blazes across the Southwest. Resources are tight, and fire managers are scrambling to get crews on board. (Richard Ullman/National Park Service via AP) Credit: Richard Ullman Credit: Richard Ullman