Sheriff: Slain deputies ambushed serving warrant in Georgia

The two deputies had returned to their vehicle after knocking on the door when another car pulled up Thursday night, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said. The deputies got out of the vehicle and were talking to a suspect when shots were fired, he said.

The deputies were able to call for help and law enforcement officers swarmed the neighborhood. A long standoff ensued with at least one suspect. Owens said two suspects were taken into custody and questioned. Their names were not immediately released.