Sheriff says 2 killed after firefighters shot at in northern Idaho, police are 'taking sniper fire'

Sheriff Bob Norris told reporters officials didn't know if anyone else was shot.

“We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,” Norris said. “We are actively taking fire sniper as we speak.”

People are still coming off the mountain, the sheriff said, so it “would be safe to assume” that others are still up there.

Gov. Brad Little said “multiple” firefighters were attacked.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Little said on the social platform X. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 4 miles (6.5 km) north of downtown Coeur d’Alene.

The fire was still active, Norris said.

“It’s going to keep burning,” he said. “Can’t put any resources on it right now.”

Coeur d'Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington. Canfield Mountain is a popular hiking and biking area on the outskirts of the northern Idaho city, covered with trees and heavy brush and crisscrossed with trails.