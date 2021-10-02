Sheriff: Man attacks, kills 2 coworkers; 3rd victim critical

Davenport is a community about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Orlando in central Florida.

Runyon fled the home, leaving a bloody trail that eventually went cold, prompting a large-scale manhunt involving dozens of deputies, K-9 units, drones and a helicopter, authorities said.

He turned up hours later at the home of a Lake Wales couple, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he'd been raped, according to the sheriff. Judd said the man discarded his bloody clothes at the home as they urged him to go to the hospital where he was later taken into custody.

The sheriff said charges will be forthcoming against Runyon, who was not injured. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Runyon also has a violent criminal history, the sheriff said, including a violent arrest dealing with strangulation in Pennsylvania. No other details were given.

“He knew all of these victims. We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them,” Judd said.