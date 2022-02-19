Sheriff: Black Wisconsin man injured in arrest wasn't armed

Wilson was wanted for allegedly dealing fentanyl and a fentanyl mixture that led to the death of a man who was found passed out in a McDonald's bathroom in Blooming Grove last April, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Wilson was driving on the outskirts of Madison when officers from multiple jurisdictions slammed their vehicles into his car and opened fire on him as he sat behind the wheel, according to the sheriff's office and Wilson's family. Wilson's brother, Mane Morris, said authorities shot his brother five times in the back.

Wilson was charged Friday with dealing narcotics as a repeat offender. The criminal complaint doesn't offer any reasons why police from multiple agencies were involved in his arrest.

During a court appearance Friday, Wilson's attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, questioned why the drug charge was filed now and why the Dane County district attorney issued the charge rather than the Justice Department since its agents were involved in the arrest.