Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

The seventh death came from Lucas County, about 54 miles (87 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines, when a separate tornado struck less than an hour later, injuring several other people. The state Department of Natural Resources said that person who died was in an RV at a campground at Red Haw State Park in Chariton, Iowa.

The storms that raked Iowa on Saturday were the deadliest to occur in the state since May 2008, when one tornado destroyed nearly 300 homes and killed nine people in the northern Iowa city of Parkersburg. Another tornado a month later killed four boys at the Little Sioux Boy Scout ranch in western Iowa.

Saturday's storms damaged or destroyed other homes and downed power lines and trees, causing some power outages.

The tornadoes were followed by winter storms overnight Sunday into Monday that dropped about 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow in central Iowa and 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) in Mount Vernon in eastern Iowa.

Elsewhere, the National Weather Service said the storms generated an EF-1 tornado in southeastern Wisconsin near Stoughton that included winds up to 80 mph. The storm flattened trees, snapped power poles and blew out windows in homes. No injuries were reported.

Caption Cleanup efforts are underway in Winterset, Iowa, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Cleanup efforts are underway in Winterset, Iowa, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, holds Matilda, her 15-year-old longhaired tabby cat, outside of her tornado-ravaged home on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Hope had feared all three of her cats perished after Saturday's tornado. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, holds Matilda, her 15-year-old longhaired tabby cat, outside of her tornado-ravaged home on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Hope had feared all three of her cats perished after Saturday's tornado. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, third from right, surveys the tornado-ravaged areas of Winterset, Iowa on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A powerful tornado caused six fatalities in Madison County and flattened several homes. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, third from right, surveys the tornado-ravaged areas of Winterset, Iowa on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A powerful tornado caused six fatalities in Madison County and flattened several homes. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds surveys the tornado-ravaged areas of Winterset on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A powerful tornado caused six fatalities in Madison County and flattened several homes. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds surveys the tornado-ravaged areas of Winterset on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A powerful tornado caused six fatalities in Madison County and flattened several homes. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the media after touring heavily damaged parts of Winterset, Iowa, on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A confirmed EF3 tornado ripped through parts of Madison County on Saturday, destroying property and killing six. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the media after touring heavily damaged parts of Winterset, Iowa, on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A confirmed EF3 tornado ripped through parts of Madison County on Saturday, destroying property and killing six. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Larry Stout of Winterset, Iowa, holds up a DVD of the movie Twister after helping his sister, Betty Hope, clean up the area where her home once stood on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Hope's home was one of dozens destroyed by a tornado that touched down on Madison County on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Larry Stout of Winterset, Iowa, holds up a DVD of the movie Twister after helping his sister, Betty Hope, clean up the area where her home once stood on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Hope's home was one of dozens destroyed by a tornado that touched down on Madison County on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, searches for items worth keeping at her home as cleanup efforts are underway on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, searches for items worth keeping at her home as cleanup efforts are underway on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

