Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. by a man who said three children and a woman had been shot and killed, Holmes said. Deputies made entry to the home and also found a man dead. A semi-automatic handgun was located near the dead man.

The sheriff declined to say what the motive might have been. He said that his office has no records of deputies responding to calls at the house.

The bodies were in different locations in the house. Video from the scene showed the home with cream siding and red shutters and a detached garage surrounded by police tape. Numerous law enforcement vehicles were at the scene.

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams speaks at a news conference on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Elkton, Md., about five people, including three children, who were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Elk Mills, Md., earlier in the day. Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes is standing left. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

