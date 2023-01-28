Sherfield scores 30 as Oklahoma beats No. 2 Alabama 93-69

The Crimson Tide (18-3) had won nine in a row.

Oklahoma led 50-33 at halftime and it didn’t look like a fluke. Sherfield scored 18 points before the break and helped the Sooners shoot 68% from the field in the first 20 minutes. Hill added 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting. The half was punctuated by Hill scoring on a spin move in the closing seconds and Miller getting issued a technical foul.

Alabama trimmed its deficit to 11 in the second half, but Hill’s dunk on a fast break pushed Oklahoma's lead back to 64-46 and got the crowd juiced up. Sherfield’s crossover and fadeaway 3-pointer put the Sooners ahead 78-53.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The young Crimson Tide got sliced up by a team with veterans. The Crimson Tide lacked energy and never really challenged the Sooners. They made just 6 of 22 3-pointers and had just six assists.

Oklahoma: Sherfield had been in a slump, having made 10 of 34 field goals during Oklahoma's three-game losing streak. He found his shot and found teammates, finishing with six assists to help create balance with the Sooners' offense.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Oklahoma State on Thursday.

