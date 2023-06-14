Shell ditches lower oil production target but insists it's committed to cutting emissions

“We are investing to provide the secure energy customers need today and for a long time to come, while transforming Shell to win in a low-carbon future,” he said in a statement.

The oil strategy comes as Shell and other oil giants have faced increasing pressure to do more to fight emissions from climate activists, including protesters who were dragged away at Shell's London shareholder meeting last month and others who faced tear gas outside TotalEnergies' gathering days later.

Last week, the U.K.'s advertising watchdog banned a Shell marketing campaign for implying a big proportion of its business was in low carbon energy even though fossil fuels make up the "vast majority" of its operations.

Oil and gas companies like Shell, London rival BP and others also have spurred anger for posting bumper profits after Russia's war in Ukraine drove up the price of energy, surging inflation and helping fuel a cost-of-living crisis.

When it comes to Shell oil production, maintaining it at current levels will require investment because output from existing reservoirs naturally declines by around 5% every year.

“It (Shell) has made some meaningful nearer term pledges including the elimination of gas flaring at its wells by 2025, but there will be some disappointment that oil production is set to remain at current levels out to at least 2030,” said Derren Nathan, head of equity research at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

Shell also said it would buy back at least $5 billion of its shares from investors in the second half of the year, a move aimed at bolstering investor confidence amid a relative underperformance in the company's share price. Shell also said its dividend payment to shareholders would rise by 15%.

It also set out a target to reduce underlying operating costs between $2 and $3 billion by 2025 and reduce capital spending from $22 to $25 billion in 2024 and 2025.