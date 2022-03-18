Sheila E, Barker, Glasper, Blackstone to perform at Oscars

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Friday that the four musical performers will join under the name the All-Star Band at the show. The ceremony will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theater on ABC.

The band will feature Blackstone as the show’s music director; singer and percussionist Sheila E., Barker who is a drummer from Blink-182; and Glasper as the pianist.