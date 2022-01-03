Sheep, goats join in German efforts to encourage vaccination

The German government has made an accelerated vaccination campaign its top priority in attempting to beat back the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

The percentage of the population that has received at least two shots stood on Monday at 71.2%. Those who have received a booster shot has increased much faster in recent weeks and now stands at 38.9% of the population.

Health Ministry spokesman Andreas Deffner said on Monday that the public debate over vaccinations in recent weeks appeared to have prompted some holdouts to change their mind.

In a more conventional contribution to the drive, Berlin nightclubs on Monday pitched in by offering vaccinations.

Lutz Leichsenring, spokesman for the Clubcommission, the association of Berlin nightclubs said that half of the vaccination appointments have already been taken up. Sage Beach and several other clubs are offering about 4,500 shots in total this week.

Authorities in Germany have recently closed or put restrictions on clubs in order to slow omicron variant's spread. Berlin authorities banned dancing, prompting many clubs to shut their doors.

“We all hoped that if you have such a high vaccination rate as we have in the club scene, that you can then also hold safe events, and that is unfortunately not the case,” Leichsenring said.

Caption Sheep and goats stand together in Schneverdingen, Germany, before they form an approximately 100 meters large syringe to promote vaccinations against COVID-19, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Philipp Schulze/dpa via AP) Credit: Philipp Schulze

Caption A doctor injects vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease to a man as other people line up for their vaccination inside the Sage Beach Bar and Restaurant in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture, start a vaccination campaign which take place in several clubs bars and restaurants in the German capital. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption People wait for vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease inside the Sage Beach Bar and Restaurant in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture, launch a vaccination campaign which take place in several clubs bars and restaurants in the German capital. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A doctor takes a plaster after he injects vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease to a man inside the Sage Beach Bar and Restaurant in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture, start a vaccination campaign which take place in several clubs bars and restaurants in the German capital. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A medical student sits at a dining table as she prepares syringes with vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease inside the Sage Beach Bar and Restaurant in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture, start a vaccination campaign which take place in several clubs bars and restaurants in the German capital. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A doctor injects vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease to a man inside the Sage Beach Bar and Restaurant in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture, start a vaccination campaign which take place in several clubs bars and restaurants in the German capital. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A doctor explains to a man about the side effects of the vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease inside the Sage Beach Bar and Restaurant in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture, start a vaccination campaign which take place in several clubs bars and restaurants in the German capital. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber