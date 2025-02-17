Shaw performs Black Power salute after goal for Man City Women following racist abuse

“It’s powerful, obviously” City manager Gareth Taylor said. “Bunny’s a proud Black woman and where she’s come from means a lot to her.”

Shaw was targeted by online abuse after a league game against Arsenal on Feb. 2. She withdrew from the League Cup semifinal match against the same opponent four days later, before returning — as a substitute — for an FA Cup match on Feb. 9.

Sunday's match against Liverpool marked Shaw’s return to the starting lineup and she said it was “definitely good to get back on the scoresheet after a difficult couple of days.”

Taylor said Shaw’s teammates “were there for her” during the game.

“It’s nice for her to be able to feel the love from the supporters and the club,” he said.

The Black Power salute was a gesture famously performed by 200-meter American medalists John Carlos and Tommie Smith on the victory stand at the Olympic Games in Mexico City in 1968 to protest racial injustice.

