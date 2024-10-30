Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are engaged. He faked a dinner invite with Anna Wintour to propose

White popped the question last weekend at The Golden Swan, a New York restaurant and presented Dobrev with a five-carat diamond ring.

Peros created a fake invite for a small dinner with Anna Wintour that she sent to Dobrev as a ruse to get her to the location. When Dobrev arrived, White was waiting with a photographer. After the proposal, the pair were joined by friends to celebrate.

White turned pro at skateboarding as a teen. He has competed in and won at the X Games in both skateboarding and snowboarding and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding. He retired from snowboarding after the 2022 Olympics and remains the record-holder for most gold medals won by a snowboarder.

Dobrev is best-known for her role as Elena Gilbert on “The Vampire Diaries.”

The couple met at a Tony Robbins event in 2019 and dated for five years. This will be the first marriage for both.

Vogue was first to report the engagement.