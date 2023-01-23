Sharpe apologizes for actions during Grizzlies-Lakers game

Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com Arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong," Sharpe said. "I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand.”

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

Brooks was asked after the Lakers' 122-121 victory whether Sharpe or any fans should be allowed to return to their seats after getting into an argument with a player?

“A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never come back into the game, but it’s LA,” Brooks said.

