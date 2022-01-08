Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane's contract

When the suspension was lifted at the end of November, the Sharks placed Kane on waivers and sent him to the AHL when he was unclaimed.

Kane had eight points in five games with San Jose Barracuda in the AHL before being placed in the AHL's COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 22.

The 30-year-old Kane had 22 goals and 22 assists in 56 games last season for the Sharks. Kane also has played for the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise and Buffalo since being drafted by the Thrashers fourth overall in 2009.

Kane has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 career games.

