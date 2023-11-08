Sharks end record-tying 11-game skid to start season with 2-1 win over Flyers

The San Jose Sharks snapped an 11-game losing streak that tied for the longest skid to start the season in NHL history with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night

By BEN ROSS – Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks snapped an 11-game losing streak that tied for the longest skid to start the season in NHL history with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves and William Eklund added a power-play goal as San Jose (1-10-1) won. The Sharks had allowed 10 goals in each of their last two games.

Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia (5-7-1), which lost for the fifth time in its last six games despite out-shooting San Jose 39-19.

Samuel Ersson made 17 saves for the Flyers, who played without starting goaltender Carter Hart for a third straight game due to a mid-body injury. He remains day-to-day.

Philadelphia’s top center Sean Couturier returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury, recording two shots.

Duclair scored his third goal of the year 1:43 into the first period to give San Jose an early lead.

Eklund made it 2-0 in the second, scoring his second goal of the season on a 4-on-3 power play.

Farabee answered with his sixth goal late in the second, beating Blackwood on a one-timer that the Sharks goalie nearly stopped. The play was reviewed and it was determined that the puck fully crossed the goal line.

Philadelphia went 0 for 4 on the power play. San Jose was 1 for 5.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Anaheim on Friday night.

Sharks: Host Edmonton on Thursday night, trying to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Oilers.

