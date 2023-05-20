X

Shark in Florida Keys bites angler who reeled it in, sending man to hospital

Authorities in the Florida Keys say a shark bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital

SUMMERLAND Key, Fla. (AP) — A shark in the Florida Keys bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night. While it was on the dock, it bit him in the foot, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The angler was flown by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known on Saturday, the statement said.

No further details were provided.

