Shares in firm behind SKorean hit BTS soar in trading debut

Big Hit raised 926.6 billion won ($841 million) in what was South Korea’s largest IPO since 2017.

“The company has managed to grow beyond the traditional revenue sources of album sales and concerts and diversify its business through online channels,” wrote Ahn Jin-ah, an analyst from South Korea’s E-Best Investment and Securities, in a report that described Big Hit’s stock market entrance as a “drop of dynamite.”

BTS debuted in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the “Army.” It became the first K-pop act to top Billboard’s Hot 100 chart last month with their first all-English song “Dynamite.”

The band — consisting of J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — has performed in sold-out arenas around the world and was even invited to speak at the U.N. General Assembly last month.

Big Hit’s stock market debut came just days after Chinese nationalists erupted in anger at BTS after its leader, RM, thanked Korean War veterans for their sacrifices while receiving a reward for promoting U.S.-South Korea relations.

Chinese internet users and state media took RM’s comments as a slap at China, whose soldiers fought alongside North Korea against South Korea and U.S.-led allied forces during the 1950-53 war that was halted by an armistice but no peace treaty.

BTS has yet to respond to the comments.

Big Hit Entertainment Ltd.'s Chairman and CEO Bang Si-Hyuk, fourth from left, poses with other participants for the media during the listing ceremony of the compnay at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The company, that manages boy band BTS made its market debut amid criticism by Chinese internet users after the group's leader thanked Korean War veterans for their sacrifices.