Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

Cao Yue, who works in the hard-hit travel industry, said it was a joy to see “many happy people around me on the street."

Cao said the past two months under lockdown was a depressing experience.

“At the beginning of the lockdown I felt hard in my heart because I didn’t know what to do and it was difficult to buy food at the beginning,” she said. “It was quite depressing to be locked at home and see the whole Shanghai under lockdown.”

Lu Kexin, a high school senior visiting the Bund for the first time since late March, said she went crazy being trapped at home for so long. “I’m very happy, extremely happy, all the way, too happy,” she said.

Schools will partially reopen on a voluntary basis, and shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will reopen gradually at no more than 75% of their total capacity. Cinemas and gyms will remain closed.

Health authorities on Wednesday reported just 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Shanghai, down from a record high of around 20,000 daily cases in April. Government officials in recent days appeared ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing of the lockdown.

A few malls and markets have reopened, and some residents have been given passes allowing them out for a few hours at a time.

The lockdown has prompted an exodus of Chinese and foreign residents, with crowds forming outside the city’s Hongqiao Railway Station, where only some train service had been resumed.

Even while the rest of the world has opened up, China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy requiring lockdowns, mass testing and isolation at centralized facilities of anyone who is infected or has been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Caption A store serving breakfast opens, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A store serving breakfast opens, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A restaurant sells meat to residents, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A restaurant sells meat to residents, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents line up to buy vegetables at a market, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Residents line up to buy vegetables at a market, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident exercises along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident exercises along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident wearing mask takes photos along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident wearing mask takes photos along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Customers buy fish from a store that reopened for the first time after a two months lock down, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Customers buy fish from a store that reopened for the first time after a two months lock down, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents at the bund walk across from the Oriental Pearl Tower as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Residents at the bund walk across from the Oriental Pearl Tower as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident takes a selfie near the Oriental Pearl Tower along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident takes a selfie near the Oriental Pearl Tower along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents stand near a traffic light during the early hours, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Residents stand near a traffic light during the early hours, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident wearing a gas mask exercises along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident wearing a gas mask exercises along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents wearing masks exercise along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Residents wearing masks exercise along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A cat sits on the pavement during the early hours, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A cat sits on the pavement during the early hours, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A vendor sells breakfast, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A vendor sells breakfast, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A worker prepares a serving of fried buns, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A worker prepares a serving of fried buns, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Fresh prawns are delivered to a store that reopened for the first time after a two-months lockdown, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Fresh prawns are delivered to a store that reopened for the first time after a two-months lockdown, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident walks with her grocery, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident walks with her grocery, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Workers at a restaurant prepare to make buns, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Workers at a restaurant prepare to make buns, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A fish jumps as a customer picks a selection to be prepared by the vendor, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A fish jumps as a customer picks a selection to be prepared by the vendor, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents go out on the street, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Residents go out on the street, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents cross the road near the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Residents cross the road near the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident takes his dog out grocery shopping, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident takes his dog out grocery shopping, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident puts out blankets to dry, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident puts out blankets to dry, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan